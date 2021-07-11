Funeral services for Mrs. Audrey Parker Owens will be 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon with Pastor Evan Owens, Bro. W. D. Thomason and Pastor Jeff Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Nathan Hale and Bro. Stan Edwards officiating. Visitation Monday 3-8 PM and Tuesday 1-3 PM at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Mrs. Owens, age 86 of Lebanon passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her home.
Born November 4, 1934, in Smithville, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Charlie and Anna Bell Curtis Parker. She was a devoted pastor’s wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Parker, and a grandson, Destry Nave.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bro. Donald Owens; three children: David (Mary) Owens, Terry (Nancy) Owens, and Krisa (Jason) Bush; grandchildren: Joel (Erin) Owens, Evan (Megan) Owens, Grant Owens, Callie (Ethan) Farley, Jake Bush, and Jordan Bush; great grandchildren: Colbie Owens, Murphy Jane Nave, Rhett Owens, Mack Owens, and Maeve Farley.
Honorary pallbearers: Great grandchildren
Active pallbearers: Joel, Evan & Grant Owens, Jake & Jordan Bush, Callie Farley, Charles & Sara Parker
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.