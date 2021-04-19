August Cleveland Ruff, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, TN, peacefully passed away on April 16, 2021.
August was first and foremost a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He was born in Athens, Alabama and was the son of the late, Walter Eberhart Ruff and Nellie Clementine Bridges Ruff. He was a member and an Elder at Green Hill Church of Christ where he had preached for over 20 years. He spent his adult life as a minister and preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ. August earned his Doctorate in Divinity from Harding Graduate School in Memphis, TN. He has served for many years on the Board of Directors at Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries in Bowling Green, KY, was a former Little League coach, was very civic minded and was a former member and President of the Lions Club. August was an avid Alabama football fan – “Roll Tide”. He was always friendly, funny, engaging and interested in and willing to help everyone he met. He literally never met a stranger. He was a living example of the love of Jesus to his family and all he encountered.
He is survived by: wife of 60 ½ years – Lynda Ruff; sons – Gary (Kelly) Ruff and Mark (Tina) Ruff; daughter – Micah (Pat) Rooke; grandchildren – Emily (Josh) Jones, Macie (Alex) Smith, Kara (Jacob) Wayward, Annie Rooke, Zachary (Danielle) Ruff, John Rooke, Jennifer (Harrison) Capps, Caleb Ruff, Carson Ruff and Brette Ruff; great-grandchildren – Grayson Jones, Everly Wayland, Hayden Winecoff, Brynleigh Wayland and Amelia Smith.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Green Hill Church of Christ, 11706 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Darrell Blankenship and Mark Ruff officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Josh Jones, Alex Smith, Jacob Wayland, Zachary Ruff, John Rooke, Harrison Capps and Caleb Ruff.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to service time Tuesday at the church.
