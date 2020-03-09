Austin R. Bond, age 84 of Mt. Juliet TN, passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020.
Austin was a pilot in the United States Airforce as well as a pilot for American Airlines for many years. He was a member of Hendersonville Lodge #359, Al Menah Shrine and a Scottish Rite Mason. Austin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, neighbor and friend. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Henry & Bess Bond as well as his brother Nathan Bond.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Donna Bond. Son Kevin R. & (Debbie) Bond, son Robert A. & (Ronda) Bond, son Michael T. & (Ellie) Bond, son Vinod & (Gita) Khilanai, son Bhaskar & (Cindy) Mukherjee. He is blessed with a great number of Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Bond were held on Monday, March 9th at 2:00PM in the Chapel of Hendersonville Funeral Home with interment following in Hendersonville Memory Gardens where military honors were rendered. The family accepted visitors at the funeral home on Sunday March 8th from 5:00PM – 8:00PM. A masonic service was held Sunday evening at 7:30PM. Visitation continued Monday from 1:00PM until service time at 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Shriners Hospital. These donations can be made at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate
Arrangements by Hendersonville Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center.