Avrie Agnes Coker Furlong Jennings- age 80 passed away Wednesday January 27, 2021 in Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ashton Coker & Juanita Shaver Furlong, step-father, Willie Furlong & step-mother, Buelah Coker; husband, Norman Dale Jennings Jr.; brother, Stanley Coker; half-brother, Dickie Coker; brother-in-law, Tommy Adair; sister-in-law, Peggy McKinney. Survived by her daughter, Stacey Buehler and her son, Bubba(Betsy) Jennings; Kakie's grandchildren, Joseph Buehler, Nathan(Angela) Buehler, Thomas(Amber) Buehler, Mallory(Miles) Miller, Madelyn Jennings, Molly Jennings, & Merritt Jennings; great grandchildren, Rylee Buehler, Clara Buehler, Abram Buehler, Everly Buehler, Presley Buehler, Olivia Buehler, & Emma Buehler; sisters, Katie(Bobby) Lane, Phyllis(Clarence) Hall & Debbie Adair; half-brothers, Tommy Coker & David Coker; sister-in-law, Sylvia(Tim) Harper & brother-in-law, David McKinney.
Aggie was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and served the community as a nurse working with McFarland Hospital & Lebanon's University Medical Center.
Visitation will be held on Saturday January 30th 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087. A Celebration of Life Service will follow the visitation at the church at 12 noon. Pastor Jeff Pratt and grandson, Nathan Buehler will officiate the services. Interment will be held in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Kakie's grandsons & granddaughters will serve as active pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to, St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Partlow Funeral Chapel(615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com