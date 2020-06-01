Bailie Ann Fudge Locke, 33, & Her Precious Baby Boy, Andrew Dixon Locke
passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gaylon & Judith Williams; maternal great grandmother, Mary Beth Pollard; paternal grandfather, Lawrence Fudge Jr;; paternal great grandfather, Smith Houston Eakes. Survived by her husband and Dixon's
father, Jonathan Andrew Locke; her son, Levi Dakota Garrett; daughter,
Harley Grace Locke; parents, Kile & Debbie Fudge; brother, David Jr. (Annie)
Fudge & Garrett (Julie) Fudge; grandmother, Vivian Delores Hull;
mother-in-law, Millie Heston; fur baby, Roxy; numerous nieces, nephews, and
other family members.
Bailie was a 2005 graduate of Lebanon High School and a homemaker to her
loving family.
Visitation will be held on Sunday May 31st 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in
the Heydel Center on the campus of Cumberland University. A Graveside
service & Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Bethlehem
Cemetery in Tuckers Crossroads. Active pallbearers will be her family &
friends.
