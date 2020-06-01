Bailie Ann Fudge Locke

Bailie Ann Fudge Locke, 33,  & Her Precious Baby Boy, Andrew Dixon Locke

passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020. 

 

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gaylon & Judith Williams; maternal great grandmother, Mary Beth Pollard; paternal grandfather, Lawrence Fudge Jr;;  paternal great grandfather, Smith Houston Eakes. Survived by her husband and Dixon's

father, Jonathan Andrew Locke;  her son, Levi Dakota Garrett; daughter,

Harley Grace Locke; parents, Kile & Debbie Fudge; brother, David Jr. (Annie)

Fudge & Garrett (Julie) Fudge; grandmother, Vivian Delores Hull;

mother-in-law, Millie Heston; fur baby, Roxy; numerous nieces, nephews, and

other family members.

 

Bailie was a 2005 graduate of Lebanon High School and a homemaker to her

loving family.

 

Visitation will be held on Sunday May 31st  11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in

the Heydel Center on the campus of Cumberland University.  A Graveside

service & Celebration of Life  will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Bethlehem

Cemetery in Tuckers Crossroads. Active pallbearers will be her family &

friends.

 

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS (615) 444-7007

OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.

 
