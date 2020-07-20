obit

Bair, Barbara Jean, 81, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJuly 15, 2020. Mrs. Bair enjoyed gardening, bowling, and cooking. 

 

She was the daughter of the late, Arthur Leslie and Clara Spirz Harris. Mrs. Bair was also preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur Harris and Oliver Harris.

 

She is survived by:

Husband of 60 years – Ed Bair

Children – Jeanette (Bruce Anderson) Bair, Jonathan (Beth) Bair 

                and Bridget (Sam) Kallaos

Grandchildren – Callista Gomez, Alexis Carpenter, Steven Bair, Clara Kallaos 

                       and Ruby Kallaos 

 

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. 

 

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

 

