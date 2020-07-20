Bair, Barbara Jean, 81, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedJuly 15, 2020. Mrs. Bair enjoyed gardening, bowling, and cooking.
She was the daughter of the late, Arthur Leslie and Clara Spirz Harris. Mrs. Bair was also preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur Harris and Oliver Harris.
She is survived by:
Husband of 60 years – Ed Bair
Children – Jeanette (Bruce Anderson) Bair, Jonathan (Beth) Bair
and Bridget (Sam) Kallaos
Grandchildren – Callista Gomez, Alexis Carpenter, Steven Bair, Clara Kallaos
and Ruby Kallaos
A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.
