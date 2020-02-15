Barbara A. Horn, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Barbara Anne Brink was born on Aug. 26, 1947 in Saugerties, NY to the late Leslie and Phyllis Wrightmyer Brink.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her toddler sister, Mary Brink.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Francis “Bob” Horn, children, Becky Cutroni and Frank Horn; and her granddaughter, Addison Cutroni.
Barbara was born and raised in upstate New York where she worked as a secretary for IBM, meeting the love of her life and marrying in September 1968. From there she became a stay at home mom, homemaker, raising her two beautiful children. She gained the special title of “Nana” in 2001 when her one and only grandchild, Addison Marie, was born. Over the years, she has become known as “Nana” to everyone she met as she was a nurturing soul who brought love and peace to the world around her, making everyone feel welcome and special, the glue that holds her family together.
Nana’s greatest passion was spending time with her family; playing classical music by memory on the piano for anyone who would listen, baking with her girls, watching movies with her husband, having breakfast with her son, getting her nails done and go shopping with her daughter and granddaughter. Barbara was an angel walking amongst us with the purest of hearts and who will be missed by everyone who knew her. Nana enjoyed traveling, going on cruises with her husband and lots of retail therapy!
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Lifehouse Animal Rescue as she was an avid animal lover. Her daughter and granddaughter foster for lifehouse and two of her grand-pups were rescued: Venmo or Paypal: lifehouseanimalrescue@gmail.com or contact Holly at 615-310-5996 or Becky at 51-756-1711 to donate by check or cash.
Visitation and Funeral Mass is as follows: Visitation is Friday, Feb. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Visitation is Saturday, Feb. 15from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community. Funeral mass is Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. with lunch following services at St. Stephen Catholic Community.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.