Barbara Ann Boyd, 66, of Old Hickory, TN and formerly of St. Louis, Mo, died peacefully May 1, 2020.
Barbara was an employee of McKendree Village. She was the daughter of the late, Dorse Matthew and Gwenlee Irene Ebert Boyd.
She is survived by her daughter; sisters, Virginia Setzekorn and Radine (Mike) Watts; nieces and nephews:Matthew (Pam) Setzekorn, Justin (Melissa) Setzekorn, Laura Parson, Christopher Cox, Joseph (Stephanie) Watts and Mark (Brianna) Watts; great-nieces and great-nephews: A.J., Phoebe, Kathryn, Jack, Sydney, Cayden, Brantley, Olivia, and Addison; cousins, Joe and Helen Boyd and Bonnie and Fred Trujillo; and many friends.
No services are planned.
In memory of Barbara, memorials may be made to your favorite.
