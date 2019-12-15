Barbara Ann Moore, 79, of Old Hickory, passed away December 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Moore; parents, William Sid and Bertha Mae Blackaby; and brothers, William S. Blackaby, Jr. and Rev. Robert Blackaby. She is survived by her son, Brian Moore; sister, Wanda Fox; brothers, James E. Blackaby and Donald Blackaby; grandchildren, Cody Moore, Tanner (Chelse) Moore and Dalton Moore; and great-grandchildren, Easton and Emery Moore.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Rev. Danny Sellars officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, December 17from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com