Barbara Burkhalter Ramer, 86, passed away Feb. 25, 2020 in Prattville Ala.
Barbara graduated Prattville H.S. and shortly after moved to Nashville TN where she met and married Jack Ramer, owner of Occupational Placement Services.
She and Jack then moved to Mount Juliet's Harbour Island where she raised their son Hal, became active in Lakeview P.T.A., serving as secretary and assisting teachers and staff. She became well known for her sweet kindness, her sense of humor, artistic baking and hosting parties on the Island for her son Hal and multiple friends.She was a member of the Harbour Island Yacht club and enjoyed and helped with the many social activities. She had an infectious laugh, enjoyed her Jack Daniels and was a true fan of Willie Nelson.
Barbara had an amazing work ethic working for IBM and later at Healthways where she served as an administrative assistant for 16 years. During those years she shared her love of reading by trading books with colleagues.
Barbara and her family worshiped at Hermitage United Methodist Church and later in Green hills where she and the family moved to.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, Hal; sister, Melba Hunsinger; brother, Tony Burkhalter; and nephew, Claude Ramer.
During the last few years of her life she returned to Prattville where her sister-in-law, Barbara, helped with her caretaking.
She is survived by her brothers, charles (Barbara) Burkhalter, William Burkhalter; grandson, Phoenix Ramer; daughter-in-law, Renee Ramer; niece, JoAnn Burkhalter; and nephew, Sam Ramer.
Contributions in her memory can be made to McKendree Methodist Church, 523 Church St., Nashville TN.