Barbara Carolyn Hayes passed away on February 6, 2021 at age 78.
No public services are scheduled. She owned Laundry Equipment by Floyd for over 20 years. She was a Wilson County Master Gardener. Mrs. Hayes loved Sunday drives in her Mustang, sewing, and animals of every kind. Barb was known locally as Hot Rod Barb due to her husband Wayne’s hot rod builds.
Barbara Carolyn Hayes was born in Biloxi MS to Grace Carr and Robert Bryce Floyd. She is survived by her children Cheryl (Richard) Thurman and John Douglas (Lori) Hayes, daughter-in-law Leona Hayes, grandchildren Gary (Krista) Hayes III, Nicholas Hayes, Daniel Thurman, Grace Thurman, Ashley Hayes, Jonathan Hayes, numerous nieces and nephews, and a great-grandson on the way. She is preceded in death by husband of 42 years, Wayne Collette, son Gary Hayes II, parents Robert and Grace Floyd, and sister Lynn Floyd-Decker.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.