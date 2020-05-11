Barbara "Doris" Roberts, 68, of Watertown died Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at her residence.
Born Feb. 9, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy Payne Fitts, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Roberts; sister, Maggie (Loyd) Parsley; brother, Thomas Fitts, Jr; sister-in-law, Claudette Roberts; brothers-in-law, Donnie Roberts and Bill Shaw, Sr. and nephew, Michael Shaw.
Doris was a graduate of Watertown High School and a longtime daycare operator. She is survived by her sons, Jamie (Brandi) Roberts and Shane (Lindsey) Roberts; grandchildren, Hillary Sorrel, Bailey Roberts, Bentley Roberts and Paisley Roberts; sisters, Linda Shaw, Tammy (Armond) Hooper; brothers, Jimmy (Lynn) Fitts, Bill (Bettye) Fitts, Elmer (Mickie) Fitts and brother-in-law, Ed Roberts. Nieces, Judy Parsley, Tracy (Mark) Christian, Kim (Steven Hill) Roberts, Jayrah (Justin) Haley, Dawn (Jon) Hall, Laurie (Andy) Vann, Keri (Lee) Wilkerson. Nephews, Doug (Diane) Parsley, Randell (Paula) Hutto, Kevin (Tonya) Roberts, Bill Shaw, Jr, Jeremy Fitts, Jordan Mason, Jerred Mason, Jacob Hooper and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Linwood Pentecostal Church, 3033 Linwood Rd., Watertown, TN 37184 with Bro. Roger Grisham officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till service time. Pallbearers are: Jeremy Fitts, Justin Haley, Mark Christian, Roger Nixon, Bill Shaw Jr, Braxton Swann, Zack Grisham. Interment at Jones Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has partnered with Marq Labs and all donations will go towards supplying hand sanitizer to local churches and daycares. Donations accepted at Hunter Funeral Home, Linwood Pentecostal Church or the Family. Hunter Funeral Home 96150237-9318