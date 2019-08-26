Barbara Irene Girton Vance, age 85 of Gallatin, TN, died August 24, 2019. Irene enjoyed sewing, needle work, cooking and gardening. She also enjoyed pitching horse shoes, NASCAR and sports, especially football and baseball. Irene was the daughter of the late, William Manuel and Bessie Elizabeth Murphy Girton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Vance, Jr.; son, James William “Jimbo” Vance and siblings, Donald P. Girton, Sr. and Emma Louise Miley.
She is survived by her sons, Frank “Butch” Vance, III and Bentley Allen “Ben” (Wendy) Vance; brother, James M. (Sandy) Girton; sister, Ann (Don) Talbert; grandchildren: Victoria “Torri” Vance, Madison Grace Vance, Devery (Kristen) Moses, Adam (Betheney) Matheney and Ashley Matheney; great-grandchildren: Eli Matheney, Ethan Matheney, Grace Matheney and Trey Hood; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com