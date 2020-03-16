Barbara Love “Bobbie” Elkins, age 89 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 2, 2020. Mrs. Elkins enjoyed music, dancing and shopping. She was very involved with AWANA. Mrs. Elkins was the daughter of the late Raymond and Jane Sowers Love.
She is survived by: husband of 70 years – Virgil Elkins; daughter – Karen (John) Mudry; grandson – Ryan (Susan) Mudry.
Graveside services were conducted at 1 p.m. EST Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, TN.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
