Barbara M. Moore, age 82 of Madison, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dearly loved her family. She loved the beach, was an avid sports fan and loved the UT Lady Vols. She was the first female salesperson at Bill Trickett Oldsmobile and Honda and was the top salesperson there for many of the 35 years she worked there.
She was preceded in death by her son, Barry Moore; parents, Everette and Willie Mae McCoin; and sisters, Geneva Wilson and Nell Fentress. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Buddy) Lucas and Kelly (Jay)Wilson and her son, David Moore; a sister, Lucille Batten; grandchildren, Chase Overbey, Jacob Lucas, Katie Wilson, Josh Wilson, Zach Wilson, Blake Moore and Bethany Moore; and her great-grandchildren, Colton and Riley Overbey.
Her family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until her Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville with Rev. Ken Castleberry officiating.
Memorial Donations may be made online to Kindred Hospice at www.KindredHF.org
