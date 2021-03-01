Barbara Marlene McInturff- age 77 passed away Wednesday February 24, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Mary (Nim) Rowlen; husband, Jim McInturff who died in 2006; daughter, Debbie England; & sisters, Charlene & Mary.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Keisling & her husband Tom of Tuscola, TX; sister, Nancy Stewart; son-in-law, Mark England; grandchildren, Stephanie England, Josh England, Shane Keisling & Jesse Keisling; and eight great grandchildren.
Marlene was a graduate of Harlingen High School in Harlingen TX, and it was there she met her future husband, Jim McInturff while he was stationed in the Airforce. Marlene followed Jim's Airforce career to Tennessee where she went to work as a school cafeteria lunch lady. Because of her love for kids in the lunch lines, she returned to school at Middle Tennessee State University for a degree in education. She taught commercial cooking for vocational training while living in Tennessee. Upon Jim's retirement from the Airforc, in 1996, they moved to Lake Placid, Fl. Marlene went to work as a history teacher at Sebring Middle School. She moved to Tuscola, TX in 2019 to be closer to her daughter. Marlene was competitive, she loved to bowl, play cards and volunteer in her community. She was active in the Methodist Church and enjoyed worshipping with her friends and family. Marlene's favorite past time was shopping and when not shopping it was reading. Her most cherished time was always spending time with her family and friends and her two cats that she dearly loved.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 3rd from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tn 37087. A Graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Wilson Co. Memorial
Gardens. Partlow Funeral Chapel