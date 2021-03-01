Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee... Cumberland River Near Edenwold affecting Sumner, Wilson and Davidson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Advisory remains in effect... The Flood Advisory continues for the Cumberland River Near Edenwold. * Until further notice. * At 6:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 43.2 feet and rising. * Action stage is 42.0 feet. * Flood stage is 49.0 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Low lying areas along the river from Old Hickory Dam to near the Hermitage Golf Course begin to be inunudated, and water backs up Mansker Creek affecting portions of Moss Wright Park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Inundation of low lying areas along the river continues, affecting portions of Moss Wright Park on Mansker Creek and industrial property along Dry Creek. Water begins to inundate the athletic fields at Pope John Paul II High School, agricultural areas, and Riverside Golf Center. &&