Barbara Moorehead, 89, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home in Lebanon, TN. She was born in Hornell, New York on January 29, 1931 and preceded in death by her parents Fredrick William Schmitt and Ruth Marion (Fox) Schmitt. She married Richard Ward Moorehead on May 26, 1951.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard and their twin boys who died shortly after birth.
A long time resident of Miami, Florida, a city that was a hub in the airline industry, Barbara was fortunate to land a position for Eastern Airlines. She remained with the company, retiring after 25 years of service. A busy working mom, she made sure her family was well taken care of, always putting their needs above her own. She was a welcoming force in the Moorehead household and created a loving environment that drew friends of all ages. A constant overcomer, Barbara defeated polio as a young girl.
She was a true example of pushing through and never giving up, facing other health issues and losses throughout her life. Yet she always found a reason to smile, share humor, and encourage others. Upon moving to Lebanon, she began attending College Hills Church of Christ, where she adored her Ladies Bible Class and Lifegroup. Barbara never met a stranger. She had several friends and considered so many people as family.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Goicoechea and Cindy (Greg) Herring; her grandchildren, Vanessa (Nic) Mount and Kevin (Haley) Herring; Alexandra (Jacob) McGinnis and Catherine (JJ) Goicoechea-Fish; her great grandchildren Orion, Kallisto, Ethan, Eli, Justus, and Izabella; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 1pm-3pm on Sunday, March 15th at the College Hills Church of Christ, with a Celebration of Life immediately following at 3pm. Bro. Todd Elliott officiated. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to be made to Healing Hands International (615) 832-2000.
