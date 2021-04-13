Barbara Sue Garay - age 74 of Lebanon passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by parents, J.C. Gaddes and Madeline Gaddes Newsom; husband, Jose Garay; and daughter, Vickie Pearsall.
She is survived by son, Robert (Kie) Buttrey Jr.; grandchildren, Garrett Buttrey and Gina Heathco; cousins, Johnia Gaddes Browning and Tony Perry; and her dear friends, Lisa Carver and Anthony "Bobo" Miller.
She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and a nurse for 34 years. Sue loved cooking and all things sparkly.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church.