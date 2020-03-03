Barbara Sue Sullivan Denley, age 72, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 27, 2020. Barbara was a pre-school teacher at Calvary United Methodist Church and was a shuttle van driver at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and CSX Railroad. She was an award winning dog owner and animal lover. Barbara also enjoyed the beach and the ocean. She was the daughter of the late, Thaxton Guill Sullivan, Sr. and Charlotte Elisabeth Armistead Sullivan.
Barbara was also preceded in death by her brother, Bryan Sullivan.
She is survived by: sons – Dwayne (Penny) Wright and Chris (Christa) Wright; brothers – T.G. “Binky” (Janice) Sullivan and Dorris Sullivan; grandson – Cooper Wright; aunt – Dot (Curtis) Honeycutt; niece – Kim Armistead and several other nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. B.J. Brack officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the crews at CSX that called her Granny.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, 12110 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com