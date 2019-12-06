Ben Henry Haynes, Jr., 49, of Gallatin, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Funeral Service will be Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Bro. Stephen Russell and Mark McKee III officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7from 3 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Crestview Memory Gardens, with Rodney Pryor, Tony Schiavone, Ronnie Tennant, Jimmy Dell Watson, Chris Searcy, Derryl Henry, Jr., Keith Sircy, and Felix Haynes III serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Union Church of Christ Youth Fund, 2505 Hartsville Pike, Castalian Springs, TN 37031, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 105 Westpark Dr. #415, Brentwood, TN 37027, or The Chosen Lady Ministry, c/o Old Union Church of Christ, 2505 Hartsville Pike, Castalian Springs, TN 37031.
Mr. Haynes was born April 17, 1970 in Nashville to the late Ben Henry “Buddy” Haynes, Sr. and Faylene Creecy Haynes.
He is survived by wife of 25 years, Kathy Watson Haynes of Gallatin; son, Ben H. “Trey” Haynes III of Gallatin; daughter, Rebecca Katelin “Katie” Haynes of Gallatin; father and mother-in law, Jim Watson (Linda) of Carthage; brother-in-law, Jimmy Dell Watson (Amy) of Carthage; two nephews; one niece; and aunts, Janice Haynes Reed (Gene) of Gallatin and Corene Meadows of Goodletsville.
Mr. Haynes worked at R. R. Donnelley Printing Company for 25 years. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.