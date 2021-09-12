Benjamin Adam Caldwell, age 36 of Portland, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in Nashville.
Born Oct. 23, 1984 in Lebanon, he is the son of Tina Woodside Jackson and Danny Caldwell. Adam is survived by a daughter, Destiny Caldwell; his mother, Tina Jackson and her husband, John; father, Danny Caldwell; sister, Ismay Doop; brothers, Jeremy (Brittney) Caldwell, Takota (Cammi) Prinsloo, Joshua (Natasha) Jackson and Jacob Jackson. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Timothy Houck officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time.