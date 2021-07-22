Benjamin "Benjy" J. Beaty, age 47, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anita VanHook Beaty; maternal grandparents, Houston & Sandra Jennings VanHook; paternal grandparents, Clayton & Oma Beaty; uncle, Forrest Beaty.
Survived by his father, Howard Beaty; son, Clay Wright; grandson, Kayden James Wright; brothers, Kevin (Cindy) Beaty, Scott (Jamie) Beaty & John Beaty; aunts, Judy (David) Hughen, Prissy (Danny) Deffendall & Beverly Sellars; uncle, Jim VanHook; nephews & nieces, Bryce (Heather) Beaty, Brandon Luke Beaty, Gracyce Beaty, Mattie & Marlie Beaty; great nephew & niece, Waylon & Scarlett.
Benjy was a 1993 graduate of Lebanon High School and was manager for Park & Fly. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and an avid University of Tennessee Volunteers Fan.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 23 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. Graveside services will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pastor John Hunn will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Benjy's memory to the Blue Devil Football Foundation, P.O. Box 353, Lebanon, TN 37088. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements.