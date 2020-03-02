Bernadine Patricia Shaw, age 89, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 26, 2020. Mrs. Shaw was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 60 years and held many responsibilities in the church. She was retired from the United Methodist Publishing House where she served as the personal assistant to then President, Ron Patterson. Mrs. Shaw also tutored adults to help them earn their GED. She was the daughter of the late, Benjamin Phillip and Elizabeth Sandor Gibson.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert David Shaw.
She is survived by: Children – Phillip R. Shaw, Kelly Renee Seay, Wendy (Morris) McKenzie and Robert B. Shaw; Brother – Phillip (Eleanor) Gibson, Grandchildren – Alex (Ryan) Keith, Trisha (Brandon) Neiderheiser, Elizabeth Simmons, Mandy (Deno) Cunningham, and Chelsea (Joshua) Montoney; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cooks United Methodist Church, 7919 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Rev. Sandra Clay officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at the church.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Cooks United Methodist Church, 7919 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com