Bessie Lee Rollins passed away on August 13, 2020 at age 85. The family will be receiving friends at
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. The Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Monday,
August 17, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Greenvale Cemetery will follow the
service.
Mrs. Rollins was born in Norene TN. She had worked at Texas Boot as a seamstress and later in
life was a volunteer at UMC for 13 years. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, was famous
for her orange juice cake, her persistence with bingo, and her love of her cat, Lilly. She is survived by
children Wilma (Shorty) Maxwell, Bobby (Alma) Rollins, Lee (Darlene) Rollins, and Randy (Kelly) Rollins,
grandchildren Christopher, Doug, Joseph (Victoria), and Sarah, and numerous nieces and nephews. She
is preceded in death by husband Willie Rollins, mother Lela Weatherly, uncles Doak Weatherly, Charlie
Weatherly, and “Wilson” Weatherly, and aunts Bonnie Fann, Gladys Fann, and Flora Spain. In lieu of
flowers, please make Memorial Donations to Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. Sellars Funeral Home,
Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.