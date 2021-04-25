Bethanie Mullins, age 61 of Mt. Juliet passed away April 23, 2021.
Beth was preceded in death by parents Harold & Martha Henslee; and nephew, Max Lewis. She is survived by husband, Jeff Mullins; sons, Dean Mullins and Drew Mullins; and sister, Bridgette (Stewart) Lewis.
Graveside service will be held Monday, April 26th at 5 pm at Mt Juliet Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mike Wamble officiating. The processional to the cemetery will be from Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet beginning at 4:45 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made at: https://www.myotonic.org/donate-towards-myotonic-dystrophy-care-and-cure
