Bette Woodcock Nauman passed away on December 30, 2020 at age 91.
The Graveside Service, conducted by Pastor Eric Garcia, is 2 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Nauman was born in Miami FL to Emlyn Smiley and Frank Woodcock. She was a homemaker, loved singing opera and gospel songs, fashion design, jewelry, sewing, and collecting antiques. Mrs. Nauman was a born again Christian, an active member of Wayside Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for many years.
She is survived by husband of almost 66 years and “the love of her life”, Marvin Nauman, daughters Carla (Ken) Porter, Myla (Allen) Nauman Snyder, and Tacey Nauman Kearin, grandchildren Danielle Shapiro, Brian Kearin, Kristina Kearin, and Austin Olah, brother John Frank (Isabel) Woodcock, great-granddaughters Isabella Carter and Harmony Atchley. She is preceded in death by grandson Clinton Olah, parents Frank and Emlyn Woodcock, sister Frankie Jean Woodcock, brother Donald Raymond Woodcock, and son-in-law Mike Kearin.
