Services for Bettie Lucille Beasley Johnson, 97, will be Saturday at 12pm in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Family will receive family and friends on Friday from 3-6pm at Schrader Lane Church of Christ and one hour prior to the service. Interment at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by parents John “Lit” Beasley and Eliza Hannah Beasley, sisters Alma Beasley and Eliza Mai Beasley McCathern; brothers Willie Beasley, Walter “Jim” Beasley, Frank Beasley Sr., A.C. Beasley, and Odell Beasley.
Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted nephew Leonard Steverson Jr., her favorite niece Queen Ester Steverson; special friends Ms. Bernice Hurd, Ms. Paula Smith, Ms. Ruth Epps, Mrs. Dafnie and John Storyl many other relatives and friends.
