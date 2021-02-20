Bettie Turner Graham, of Beavercreek, Ohio, was born and raised in Lebanon, Tennessee.
The daughter of Van New Turner and Nancy Moore Turner, sister to Van New Turner, Jr and Anne Turner Overton. She graduated from Lebanon High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 28th, 2021.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Glenn, a loving mother to Betsy MacConnell (Chip), Thomas Graham, Kathryn Escue (Brandon), and granddaughter, Danielle MacConnell. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Anna MacConnell. She was passionate about the arts being both a singer and performer with the Dayton Opera and symphony chorus and the Sorg Opera Company. As a painter, Bettie was an original member of the Beavercreek Art Association. She was also a long-time instructor at the Beavercreek YMCA and dedicated many years of service to the programs for children and adults in the community. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bettie’s name can be made to Angels for Anna 8370 Garnet Dr. Centerville, OH 45458 or at https://www.facebook.com/AngelsForAnna or The Wright State University Foundation for the Glenn and Bettie Graham Scholarship Fund online at wright.edu/give/grahamschl.