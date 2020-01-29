Betty Ann Corbin, 71, of Watertown died Thursday morning, Dec. 26, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Smithville.
Born Sept. 21, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Teddy Corbin and Marie Dillard Corbin and was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Sue Corbin. Betty was a member of the Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a homemaker. A service of Remembrance will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 following morning services at the Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Denny Shepard officiating.
Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318
