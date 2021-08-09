Betty Ann Hall Hayes, age 87 of Lebanon, passed away August 9, 2021. She retired from Carolina Insurance and was a homemaker. In later years she enjoyed catering and baking. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Leeville and the Order of the Eastern Star in Donelson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hayes; parents: Henry Clay Hall and Eva Tott Bradley Hall; grandson, Kevin Mark Benson; son-in-law, Ronald Clay Benson.
She is survived by two children: Daniel A. Gurgiolo, Teresa Benson; brother, Robert Hall; two grandchildren: Scott (Julie) Benson, Christy (Brian) May; three great-grandchildren: Elliott Benson, Stella and Kobe May.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Duckett officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Deacons of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers. Visitation Wednesday 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.