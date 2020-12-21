Betty Barrett Kellow Poole

Betty Barrett Kellow Poole, age 69, passed away Sunday morning, December 13th at Vanderbilt-Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon. 

She is survived by her son, Rod Kellow (wife Alanna), 6-grandchildren:  Andrew Kellow (wife Lacey & great grandson Jameson), Seth Kellow, Dillon Kellow, Katelyn Kellow, Taylor Kellow and Hannah Kellow.  She is also survived by her siblings:  Ray Barrett (Geneva), Christine Atnip (Gene), Earl Barrett (Ruth) and Jackie Barrett (Bobbie).  She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.  Betty was preceded in death by parents:  Garland and Telia Barrett.  She was Baptist and attended services at Quality Care Rehab Center in Lebanon.  Betty retired from UMC hospital in Lebanon as a CNA.

In Lieu of Flowers the Family requests donations be made to: The Wilson Post.

 

