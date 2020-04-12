Betty Francis Mason Wright, 88,passed away on April 3, 2020.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Wilson County Memorial with grandson Mason See officiating. Pallbearers will be family.
Mrs. Wright was born Sept. 1, 1931 to Jack and Maude Buchanan Mason in Cullman County, AL. She was a member of Friendship Primitive Baptist Church and in later life Lebanon Primitive Baptist on Leeville Pike. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dewell Wright.
She is survived by her children Michael “Mike” (Debbie) Wright and Vickie (Billy) See; grandchildren: Christi (Pete) Christensen, Bethany (Aaron) Sams, William (Danielle) See, and Mason (Casey) See; and great-grandchildren: Grace Ann Christensen, Emma Christensen, Olivia See, Eliza See, Mason See II, Beck Sams, Ellie Sams, Reid Sams, Corinne Sams, William See IV, Lauren See, and Henry See.
The family expresses their deep gratitude to Joyce Hart and Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church members, and the caregivers at Quality Care, especially hall C & D, and Avalon Hospice. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.