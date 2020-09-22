Betty Jane Gibbs, age 78 of Lebanon died Wednesday morning, Sept. 16, 2020 at her residence. Born Jan. 31, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Blake and Willa Powell Gill and was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, W.C. "Junior" Gibbs and sisters, Judy Gill and Kay Gill Cassetty; brother-in-law, David Cassetty and nephew, Alex Stephens. Betty was a member of Good Hope United Methodist Church and retired from the Water & Waste Water Authority of Wilson County. She is survived by her sister, Carol Gill Bass; nieces, Jennifer (Bill) Stephens, Amy (Chris) Jordan-Wolfe; nephews, Blake (Amy) Bass, Brandon (Kelly) Bass: great nieces and nephews, Jessica Stephens, Allie Thompson, Adrian and Hunter Jordan, Emma Kate Bass, Carter Bass, Mack Bass, Ella Bass; great great nieces and nephews, Cain Stephens, Aaliyah Stephens, Lauren Thompson, Luke Thompson, Ava Jordan. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Saturday and Noon till service time on Sunday. The family will have a private burial following services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Good Hope United Methodist Church. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318