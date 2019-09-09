Betty Jean Barrett, age 80 of Watertown, died Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon. Born Dec. 20, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Clifton T. Wright and Julia Clemmons Wright. Betty was a graduate of Watertown High School and a retired bank teller. She was a member of the Watertown Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Robinson and Dwayne Williamson officiating. Interment will follow at Hunter Memorial Park. Pallbearers are: Larry Harris, Kenny Birdwell, Jamie Tate, Jimmy Hardiman, William Taylor, Michael Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers are members of the Watertown Church of Christ, Dr. Hardie Sorrels, Dr. Paul McCullan, Dr. Robert Pickett, Dr. Robert Christenberry. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. till service time on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watertown Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund or a charity of your choice. Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318