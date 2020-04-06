Betty Jean McPeak

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 79F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.