Betty Jean McPeak, 63, passed away on Mar. 31, 2020.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. McPeak was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and was well known for her work at the Hunter’s Point Golf Course Pro-Shop. She loved playing golf, bowling, and being on the lake. In her youth, she sprinted in Jr. Olympics.
Mrs. McPeak is survived by her husband of 27 years, Donnie McPeak; children: James “Bubba” (Sarah) Nelson, Ken (Mili Coughlin) Nelson, and Donita Doak; grandchildren: Zack Nelson, Jayme Forrest, Jarrett Nelson, Olivia Robinson, Julianne Nelson, Owen Nelson, Kenslea Nelson, Kenadea Nelson, Justin Doak, and Jessica Bennett; sisters: Christy Arnold and Hassie (Richard) Tudors; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Christine Fann Bowman, and siblings Thomas, Chuck, and Billy Bowman, and Patsy Reeder.