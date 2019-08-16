Betty Jean Pearson, age 87 of Lebanon, TN, passed away August 15, 2019. Mrs. Pearson was born January 18, 1932 in Oak Grove, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman Bryant Simpson and Carrie Beatrice Brown Simpson; husband, James T. Pearson; son, James Stephen Pearson and great granddaughter, Allison Bare. She is survived by daughters, Margo Heath (Tim), Brenda Taylor (Bill) and Rhonda Roach (Dennis); grandchildren, Brian Dixon (Landra), Brandin Dixon, Kristen Bare (Tony), Daniel Heath, Jessica McCullough (David), Erin Roach and Tyler Roach (Kelly); great grandchildren, Jacob Dixon (Monica), Brittany Petry, Mitchell Bare, Evan Bare, Turner Heath, Chaney Heath, Amelia McCullough, Elijah McCullough and Stephen Roach; great-great granddaughter, Charlotte Lynn Dixon; brother, Kenneth Simpson; sisters, Lucille McCormick and Sue Williamson.
Mrs. Pearson, along with her late husband, was owner and operator of Pearson Cabinet Shop.
Funeral Service will be Sunday, August 18 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Pastor Howie Cantrell officiating. Interment will follow in Fairfield Cemetery in Westmoreland, TN with grandsons and great grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be Saturday, August 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 18 from noon until time of service.
