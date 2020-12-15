Betty Lou Lannom, age 81 of Gladeville, Tennessee was promoted to heaven in her home December 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was married to George Lannom of Gladeville, Tennessee, who survives, for 60 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Martin and Frederick Martin Boshers, step father, Edward Boshers; her brothers: Buck and James Carter Martin, sisters: Emmeline Harmon and Teresa Boyd.
She is survived by her sons, Chad Lannom, Frank Lannom; daughter- in- law, Ann Lannom, brother, Butch (Twyla) Martin; sister, Charlene Allmon; her beloved and perfect grandchildren: Isom Lannom, Leah Lannom, Ranch Lannom, Sophie Lannom and Savannah Lannom. Betty Lou was a member and in attendance of Gladeville Baptist Church for 81 years, member of the Bell Circle and Sunday School teacher for over half of a century. She retired from the Baptist Sunday School Board, was a homemaker and worked for Frank Lannom Law Group in her retirement. She lived in the Gladeville Community every day of her 81 years on this earth.
Visitation will be held at the Glade Church on Saturday, December 12th from 9 am till 12 pm, with the service immediately following with Bro. Bruce Grubbs officiating. Burial will be in Caraway Cemetery. Active Pallbearers: Damien Boyd, Matthew Martin, Don Allmon, Clint Martin, Isom Lannom, Ranch Lannom, Chuck York, Gene Jones and Zach Boles.
Honorary Pallbearers are Paul and Carol Towns, Bobby Griffin, Jim and Betty Ann Griffin, Jay White, Tommy Jones, Robin Hitchcock, Melissa Springhorn, Miguela Shelton, Mt. Juliet Class of 1957, the Bell Circle and Home-In-Stead.
Due to health concerns related to these times, the family understands if you are unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glade Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com