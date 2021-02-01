Betty Louise Marlin, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 28, 2021.
Betty was born in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of the late, Floyd Rice Marlin and Katherine Pauly Marlin. She was a member of Bakers Grove Baptist Church. Betty retired from Cloverbottom Developmental Center. She enjoyed watching tv and working puzzle book and loved her dogs. Betty was also preceded in death by her sister, Kathryn Heughan and nephews, Floyd Randall Heughan and Ronnie Heughan.
She is survived by: niece and nephews – Richard (Carol) Heughan, Darrell (Tatyana) Heughan and Linda Heughan (Jerry) Batson; and great-nieces – Rachel Batson and Lauren Batson.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Bond Memorial chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to service time Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com