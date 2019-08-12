Betty Sue Rich, age 85 of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.
She is preceded in death by father, Bud Flatt; mother, Mae Pryor; husband, Edward Rich; sisters, Marie Huffines, Edna Warren, and Shirley Givens; and brothers, Aaron Flatt and George Flatt.
She is survived by daughters, Linda (Mike) Clower and Glenda (Randy) Whited; son, Jason (Wanda) Rich; sister, Jo Ellen Ray of Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer (Roger) Gentry, Teri Jo (Steve) Hammock, Seth Whited, Samantha Payne, Makayla and Crayton Key; great-grandchildren, Turner, Paden, Morgan, and Matthew Gentry, Braden Hammock, and Hannah Haaser; and many special nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Rich was retired from Texas Boot and the cafeteria at Walter J. Baird. She was a member of the Lebanon First Church of the Nazarene.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the Lebanon First Church of the Nazarene with visitation from 2 p.m. until the service.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com