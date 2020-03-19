Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.