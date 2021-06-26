Betty Sue Tramel passed away on June 24, 2021 at age 82.
Betty was born on May 31, 1939 in Gainesboro TN to Zeffie B. Graham and John Franklin. She loved spending time with her family and loved ones and she worked a long time as a presser operator. She enjoyed the outdoors and cooking for those she loved.
She is survived by daughters Kathy (Robert) Kemp, Vanessa Faye Lewis, and Kimberly Lewis, numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren Jessica, Heather, and Chris Kemp, Dakota Crawford, and Caitlin Boiteaux, great grandchildren Brianna Gaines, Joshua Lopez, Adrian Smotherman, Isabella Lopez, Ryleigh Garrett, and Kingston Kohl Boiteaux.
She was preceded in death by husband John Tramel, parents Zeffie and John Franklin, and siblings J.B. Franklin, Harry Lee Franklin, and Linda Faye Franklin.
The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Cedar Grove Cemetery.