Bettye Jo Scott, 88, of Gallatin, TN passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.
Funeral service will be Monday, January 20 at noon in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Bro. Bob Snell and Bro. Mike Corbin officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19 from 2 to 7 p.m. and Monday, January 20 from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon. Interment will follow the service at Gallatin Cemetery, with Chris Williams, Elba Dorris, Taylor Dorris, Tommy Williams, Bill Woodward, and David Brown serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Homebound Ministry, P.O. Box 369, Gallatin, TN 37066.
Mrs. Scott was born September 5, 1931 in Gallatin to the late Robert T. Williams, Sr. and Vesta Mai Hamlin Williams. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother, Robert T “Buddy” Williams, Jr., and sister, Jean Williams.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frank Scott of Gallatin; sons, Clay Scott (Debbie) of Scottsville, KY and Brandt Scott (Sandie) of Lebanon; brother, Wayne Williams of Gallatin; and granddaughter, Sarah Scott.
Bettye was the first woman elected to the Gallatin City Council and helped to develop the parks in Gallatin. She won every election she ran for and carried every precinct. Councilwoman Scott was instrumental in many decisions helping to advance Gallatin’s growth.
Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.