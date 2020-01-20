Bettye Jo Scott

Today

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries are possible. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries are possible. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.