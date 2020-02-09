Beverly Hughes Phillips, 75, of Lebanon passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Centennial Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by parents, Edwin and Sarah Hughes.
She is survived by husband, Buddy Phillips; sons, Kelly (Jennifer) Skeen, Givens (Shelly) Phillips, III, and Keese (Jessica) Phillips; sister, Patsy (Jerry) Stairs; sister-in-law, Sally (David) Kimble; and a blessed number of grandchildren.
She was a member of College Hills Church of Christ and retired from the Lebanon City School System where she taught for 32 years.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 9 until funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Johnny Markham will officiate. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Givens Phillips IV, Matthew Skeen, Christian Skeen, Taylor Tagg, Ayden Moore, and Matt Kimble. Honorary pallbearers will be the Lebanon High School Class of 1962.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society Memorial Foundation Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. (615) 444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com