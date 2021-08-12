Beverly Joyce Sutton Graves, age 68, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 10, 2021.
Beverly was born in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of the late, John Ben Sutton and Grace Reed Sutton. She was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. Beverly was a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School for over 25 years. She was the Cafeteria Manager at Stoner Creek Elementary school for 20 years. Beverly enjoyed gardening and canning. She was a great cook from unwritten recipes and was proud to fix Sunday dinner every week for her family whom she adored.
Beverly was also preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny Sutton and Harold Sutton.
She is survived by: Husband of 47 years – Eddie Graves; Children – Heather (Brandon) Clark and John (Barbara) Graves; Siblings – Betty Barrett, Lucy (Dave) Stephens, Herbert (Connie) Sutton, Mary Smith and Janie (Jimmy) Smith; Grandchildren – Kaetlyn Johnson, Kalib Graves, Maddie Graves, Gracie Clark, Presley Clark and Kerigan Clark; Many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Darrell Duncan and Andy Connelly officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Mike Barrett, Rob Campbell, Chris Graves, Stephen Graves, Mark Ferrell and Aaron Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Graves, Lee Lannom, David Stephens, Joe Barrett, Jimmy Smith and Herbert Barrett. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Short Mountain Bible Camp.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel.