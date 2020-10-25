Beverly Langley, affectionately known as Bev, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020. The Memorial Service, conducted by Rick Altizer and Pastor Russ Fairbanks, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25th from 3:00 p.m. until service time at 3:45 p.m.
She is survived by loving husband of 51 years, David Langley; children, David Langley, Jr., Matthew James (Heather) Langley, and Melissa May (Nathan) Lee; grandchildren, Justin, Abigail, Trevor, and Makayla.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.