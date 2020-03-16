Beverly Wylene Rohtert, age 73 of Lebanon, TN, died March 4, 2020. Wylene was a hairdresser in the Mt. Juliet area for many years. She was a former employee of Thomas Nelson Publishing Company and retired from the State of Tennessee.
Wylene was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Harvey Freeman Chapter #181. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and western movies. Wylene was the daughter of the late, Wiley T. and Bessie Johns Williams.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Wiley Thomas “Tommy” Williams and aunt, Louise Johns Hollan.
She is survived by: daughters - Beverly Rohtert and Becky Rohtert; brother – H.L. “Mickey” Williams; granddaughter – Sabrina Rohtert; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Wylene to the SCAN program, c/o Debbie Pare’, Wilson County Sheriff’s Department, 105 E. High Street, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com