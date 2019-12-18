Bianca Olga Elizabeth Basch, 71, of Hermitage, TN, was born in San Juan, TX and diedin Hermitage, TN.
Our beloved and cherished wife, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend arrived in our Lord Jesus’ arms on December 14, 2019. Bianca was an artist extraordinaire, a decorator, a great cook and the most loving wife and person you would ever meet. She was extremely generous with her many God-given talents and her loving kindness touched everyone who knew her. Bianca brightened our lives and when she entered a room her personality shone like the brightest star. She was joyful, patient, kind, good, faithful and gentle and made each person feel so special. Bianca lived in accordance with the Holy Spirit and was a beacon of light and truth for all whose lives she touched. She had a love for children, as they did for her, and a heart for the Spanish community. Bianca was so loved and will be dearly missed until the day when we will see her again in eternity.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luis Cavazos, Sr. and Ester Hinojosa Cavazos, and her sisters, Ophelia Madden and Olivia Oliverez.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, George M. Basch; brothers: Raul Cavazos, Tommy Cavazos, David Cavazos and Luis Cavazos, Jr.; sisters, Sophia Guardiancic and Sarah Rodriguez; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike Graham officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Adam Basch, David Basch, Jake Austin, Dylan Ewers, Cody Ewers, Jeff Basch and Bruce Austin.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Room in the Inn, 705 Drexel Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.