Bill Franklin Cannon, 84, passed away December 9, 2019.
The funeral service was conducted by Bro. Gordon Lee and Bro. Jimmy Haun, at 11:06 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center (1007 Hartsville Pike), Lebanon TN. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Visitation will be at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. Visitation at the church on Friday will be from 10 a.m. until the service.
Bill served 22 years in The United States Air Force as a flight engineer. He enjoyed hosting Bluegrass Jams with his wife on his property, making Tin Men, small engine repair and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth “Judy” Cannon; children, Cindi (Danny) Henshaw, Gary L. Cannon, Rhonda (Tommy) Brewington, and Michael (Sara) Cannon; and grandchildren: Jarad Francis, Brandon (Meredith) Francis, Josh Brewington, Jennifer (Zack) Diekmann, Rebecca (Alex) Strittmater, SaraBeth Cannon, Emily (Austin) Conway, Carli Cannon and adopted grandchild, Bailey Sain; great-grandchildren: Brianna Brewington, Alyssa Brewington, Andrew Francis, Davaney Diekmann, Zailey Diekmann, Justin Francis, and Dean Strittmater; siblings: Darlene Russom, Joyce “Blake” Taylor, Delano (Helen) Cannon, and Johnny (Hilda) Cannon; sisters-in-law, Sue Douglas and Debbie (Jeff) Ball; and nephew, Robbie Dollard; and numerous other nieces and nephews and special friends: Jimmy Haun, Emma and Herb Winningham, Darlene and Rebecca Hall, Ashli Warren, Fred and Sue Smith, Janie and Steve Sechler and Bill Collier.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William ”Herman” and Maxine Cannon; father-in-law, Raymond Parks; brothers, Pete and Doug Cannon; and sisters: Jonelle Taylor, Janie Debord, and Barbara (Carl) Harris.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.