Billy Charles Pass, 93, of Lebanon, Tennessee, died on September 18 of heart failure. Born March 7, 1926, he was predeceased by his parents, Edwena and Noah Pass; his son, James Allen; grandchildren, James Randall Looney and Audrey Williams; and siblings, Opal, Ramona, Bob and Brenda.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; four daughters, Sheila Leggett, Connie Wallace (Jay), Mary Ann Williams (Eric) and Amy Garton (James); grandchildren, P.A. Bowler (Lisa), Michele Welch (David), Amanda Babonas, Allen Pass, Katie Williams and Sarah and Morgan Garton; and great-grandchildren, Fletcher (Michelle), Alexandra, Piper (Nathaniel), Casey, Landon, Logan, Lincoln and Bruce.
He grew up in Appalachia, working as a coal miner after World War II; but he was a very successful entrepreneur at heart. He owned Joywood Market Grocery, sold real estate and founded a health food store in Dickson, Tn.
Cowboy was a man of strong character who loved greatly. He served with distinction in General Patton’s Army in World War II. He was a proud 60 year member of Masons’ Ionic Lodge # 254 as well as Scottish Rite, York Rite and a Shriner. He loved hunting and fishing, never met a stranger and cherished his family.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on October 13 at Hibbett & Hailey Funeral Home, 429 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN 37214, with family visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners’ Children’s Hospital or Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.