Billy Dean Bailey, age 79 of Mt. Juliet passed away January 21, 2021.
Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mattie Gray Bailey; and brother, Carl Bailey. Survived by his children, Steve (Karla) Bailey and Stan (Angela) Bailey; brother, Frank (Shirley) Bailey; sister, Joyce; sister-in-law, Janice Denton; grandchildren, Daniel (Megan) Ingle, Ryan (Kyrstenn) Ingle, Derek (Chelsea) Bailey, Logan Bailey; great-grandchildren, Gavin Ingle, Aizen Fernandez, Brooklyn Ingle, Jase Ingle, KynLee Ingle, BlaikLee Ingle and Beckham Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, January 27th at 11:00 am at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Steve Bailey, Stan Bailey, Derek Bailey, Logan Bailey, Daniel Ingle, Ryan Ingle, and Gavin Ingle serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, January 26th from 1-8pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.